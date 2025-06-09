Government eyes high-income future

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

The government states this year’s budget is about putting people first with a clear focus on inclusive growth, smarter spending and real reform.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad told stakeholders in Nadi that the 2025–2026 National Budget is built on wide public consultation and rising public trust in budget processes.

Speaking at the Fiji Development Bank’s first-ever post-budget forum, Prof Prasad said key areas like health, education, agriculture, and law enforcement were top priorities.

He said the government was spending more to grow the economy and improve services, but doing so with care.

The debt-to-GDP ratio, he noted, has dropped from 90 percent to 77 percent in just two years.

He warned that business-as-usual is no longer an option, outdated systems in the civil service and public agencies must change.

Prof Prasad said the government’s long-term vision was to lift Fiji to high-income status within a decade, driven by sound planning and bold reforms.

He pointed to rising investor confidence, growing diaspora interest, and better private sector engagement as signs the economy is gaining strength.

The event was described as a milestone in public engagement, bringing together voices from the private sector, civil society and the general public in a bid to make the budget more people-focused and results-driven.

