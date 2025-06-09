Government defends CAAF’s decision

Government has defended Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji’s decision to shut down Sunflower Aviation’s maintenance operations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka told Parliament the operator’s Aircraft Maintenance Organisation certificate expired on 22 November after repeated and serious non-compliances were identified by CAAF.

“It’s Fiji’s to maintain credibility with international partners. Put very simply, the workload at CAAF is constant and compounded by the difficulties with this operator.”

Gavoka says CAAF issued two temporary renewals to allow the operator to address audit findings, but further checks in October and November revealed continued breaches, including the use of unauthorized personnel and failure to comply with written restrictions.

He stresses that “safety is neither optional nor negotiable,” adding that CAAF acted independently, based on evidence and its statutory mandate.

Gavoka also revealed senior figures within the organisation are deemed no longer “fit and proper” under aviation standards.

While acknowledging the impact on students and training schedules, the Minister highlighted that no operational disruption outweighs the need to protect lives.

However, Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau claims CAAF acted heavy-handedly and that the operator received a shutdown notice by email.

He warns the move can undermine investor confidence.

Koroilavesau urged the Government to reconsider its approach and engage directly with the company’s director, saying long-standing investors must be treated fairly.

However Gavoka has reaffirmed that CAAF will still review any corrective action plans submitted, and future certification will depend entirely on compliance.

