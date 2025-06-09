Government cracks down on red tape

Permit delays and bureaucratic red tape remain a major threat to Fiji’s development, slowing investment and stalling projects across the country.

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad spoke about this at the post-budget symposium hosted by the Nadi Chamber of Commerce last night.

He relayed a firm message from the Prime Minister concerning government efficiency.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister, Prof Prasad states has made it clear that unnecessary delays in town councils and ministries will no longer be accepted.

“We are benefiting as a government by being open, by involving the private sector, talking to you people like this, hearing you. And I must say, in the formulation of the last two budgets and this one, I’ve been extremely pleased with the level of submissions that we’ve received, not only from people like yourselves, who can write and analyze and make graphs and make tables, but people in the villages, in the settlements.”

The government, Prof Prasad states is determined to eliminate red tape that stalls approvals and permits.

He noted that delays not only hurt investors but also slow progress for communities.

The government, he adds is committed to holding officials accountable and streamlining operations to support national development goals.

Despite criticism of the budget deficit, Prof Prasad said the third national budget was designed to strengthen the economy against global shocks by injecting funds to protect jobs, boost infrastructure, and expand services.

He pointed out Fiji’s progress in reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio from 90 to under 80 percent, and flagged key projects like the long-awaited Nadi Flood Alleviation Project alongside health and water system upgrades.

Prof Prasad urged businesses to invest with confidence as the government continues reforms to make Fiji easier and safer for business growth.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.