Government continues to prioritize quality education: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

The coalition government is determined to continue the work of improving our democracy and stand on the right side of history.

In his Easter message to the country, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says his administration will also continue to prioritize access to quality education for children.

“This Easter, it is my prayer that we will stand with our children and receive God’s promise with his sacrificial death on the cross, we are made righteous in Christ Jesus. Before we came into government through the power of one vote, we acknowledged that the high drop-out rates for primary and secondary students and the lack of job opportunities continue to be a major concern for the country.”

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says this has led to inequality and poverty in the country due to the lack of economic opportunities and empowerment.

“Your National Economic Summit which is due to take place later this month is expected to address these issues and provide solutions.”

Rabuka says children are precious gifts from God and it is our duty as parents, caregivers, leaders to ensure that they are protected.

The Prime Minister highlighted the increase in violence cases against children and says government has mechanisms in place that include legislations, policies and referral pathways to respond to cases of children in need.