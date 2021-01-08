Home

Government continues support to Centre despite pandemic

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 13, 2021 4:55 pm

The Ministry for Women continues to support the Makoi Women’s Vocational Centre despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, says this is the intuitive by the Ministry to help empower women post COVID-19.

Vuniwaqa says the Ministry has been able to give $80,000, as grant to the institution despite numerous financial adjustments due to the pandemic.

“Our support to the center was encouraged by the fact that the Makoi Women’s Training Centre allows developmental opportunities to the underprivileged and disadvantaged women of our society.”

Vuniwaqa says goal to economically empower Fijian women will mean that we get rid of adverse social norms, discriminatory laws, provide sufficient legal protections, and address gender gaps.

64 women today graduated from the Makoi Women’s’ Vocational Centre with 21 certified as caregivers.

