Government approves $500,000 for Girmit day celebrations

[Source: File]

The Government has approved $500,000 for the Girmit day celebrations which includes a two-day conference.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad in his Ministerial statement highlighted that, two-day Girmit Conference

will be held on 12th and 13th of next month, as part of the celebrations.

The conference with a theme “Girmitiya’s celebrating Fiji Inclusivity and diversity” aims to create a dialogue among scholars from different disciplines on the selected themes and to celebrate Girmitiya lives and identities.

Prasad says the National Committee on Girmit Day has been established to organize and oversee all official and government funded activities and events to mark the intent and purpose of Girmit Day on an annual basis.

Prasad says the Government has also approved a 200 percent tax deduction for entities which provides cash donations in an account approved by Government that will be used to fund activities related to Girmit Day which includes conferences and sports.

He adds the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade will also reach out to relevant donor agencies to solicit their support for this national initiative through direct financial contributions as well as support in kind.

Prasad says the Government believes Girmit Day is important to remember and reflect on the struggles and sacrifices of our forefathers for equality, dignity and justice for all our people.

He adds it will be a celebration where the nation comes to grips with the diversity that is its essence.

The Finance Minister says the same amount has been allocated to celebrate and commemorate Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Day.