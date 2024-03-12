Government advances previous projects amid criticism

[File Photo]

Assistance Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua says the coalition government is progressing with projects initiated by the previous government.

She made the comments following claims by Opposition MP Premila Kumar that after 15 months in power, the government is still struggling to navigate the country’s path forward.

Kumar says the government’s primary focus should have been the completion of a new National Development Plan within the first six months of taking office.

The FijiFirst MP claims the public are frustrated with the rise in prices of food and the poor public service delivery.

“People have noticed that this government is too busy forming committees and developing plans and frameworks, or busy with workshops, and conferences rather than addressing bread- and-butter issues and the law-and-order situation in the country.”

Kumar further states not much progress has been made by the coalition government to implement development projects.

“In the past 15 months, the Coalition Government has been busy unveiling projects and engaging in ribbon-cutting ceremonies. Now they should stop lying to the public and in this Parliament that the FijiFirst Government did nothing. Let the public judge what FijiFirst did for this nation. And we challenge you to do better than us.”

Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister Lenora Qereqeretabua countered, stating the coalition government is pushing forward with projects that were previously delayed by the former government.

“They made announcements, they allocated budgets but no effort or commitment was ever made to even start the projects. And I will state two examples. Nabouwalu Town Center Project was announced in 2016 – for six years after that what was done? Nothing. The Keyasi Township Development was announced in 2015. For seven years what was done? Nothing.”

Despite differing views in parliament, the government remains committed to advancing projects for the betterment of the people.