Government advances education reform, says PM

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the education system, highlighting reforms aimed at modernizing the national curriculum, improving teacher welfare, and enhancing teacher safety.

While speaking in parliament, Rabuka acknowledged concerns raised by several members regarding curriculum reform, teacher remuneration, and the deployment of teachers across the country.

He emphasized that education remains central to national development.

“The Government recognises that education is the cornerstone of Fiji’s development,”

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Rabuka noted that the Ministry is currently undertaking a National Curriculum Review to ensure that school learning reflects the realities of a diverse and digitally connected society in Fiji.

The review aims to strengthen teaching on civic values, multicultural understanding, national identity, and social cohesion.

According to the Prime Minister, the goal is to ensure that students develop a deeper appreciation for the country’s cultural diversity.

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