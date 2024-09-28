Governance and financial issues hampered AMA's progress: Sovalawa

[Source: Fiji Agro Marketing/Facebook]

The Agromarketing Authority has dealt with challenges over the past decade due to a lack of well-documented plans, which hindered its progress.

Chief Executive Jone Sovalawa addressed these issues while launching the AMA Strategic Development Plan for 2024-26, reflecting on the organization’s early governance and financial discipline struggles.

In the last 18 months, a new board has spearheaded the development of two crucial documents: a corporate plan and the SDP.

These frameworks aim to provide a clear strategic direction and align AMA’s goals with government expectations.

“The AMA now has a corporate plan, a financial manual under continuous review, a corporate governance manual, and is working towards completing its first annual report by the end of the year.”

Sovalawa states that while planning is essential, successful implementation, monitoring, and evaluation are vital for genuine progress.

Over the past five years, AMA has allocated approximately $18 million to support rural and maritime farmers across various agricultural sectors.

He acknowledged the Minister’s call for increased partnership among farmer groups and stakeholders to confront the nation’s agricultural and economic challenges.

Sovalawa affirmed that these calls resonate with AMA’s mandate to enhance market access for rural and maritime farmers.

He urged continued patience and commitment, highlighting the importance of AMA’s services to the farming community and its role as a key employer in the sector.