Gounder gets another term in office

Shiri Gounder has been reappointed as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Finance.

This has been confirmed by Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada.

Rokovada says Gounder has demonstrated outstanding professionalism and vision, driving key reforms that have enhanced fiscal responsibility, improved transparency and supported sustainable national growth.

He adds that under Gounder’s stewardship, the Ministry of Finance has successfully navigated complex financial challenges while advancing innovative initiatives to modernize public financial management.

The PSC Chair re-affirms the Government’s confidence in Gounder’s proven track record and dedication to fostering a resilient and inclusive economy.

He says the continuity of leadership ensures stability in ongoing financial programmes and reinforces the nation’s commitment to prudent, accountable and forward-looking financial administration.

