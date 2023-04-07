God manifest his love through the cross: Turagavou

Today, thousands of Christian believers around the country are commemorating Good Friday, a solemn day on the Christian calendar that marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The Methodist Church of Fiji General secretary Reverend Semisi Turagavou has encouraged every Fijian to continue to love and share gifts, hands, hearts, and talents with everyone.

“For us that we come out from our comfort zone as Christian, and extend our love to everyone because God loves everyone on earth not only the Christians, not only the believers but all citizens of the world.”

Reverend Turagavou adds that today we remember how God manifested his love to all human beings.

“Loved everyone by sacrificing his whole being for the redemption of human kind.”

This day also reminds believers of the profound significance of Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross, and the hope and empowerment it brings to their faith.



[Good Friday Service at the Centenary Methodist Church in Suva]