Give us a year says GCC Chair

GCC Chairman Ratu Viliame Seruvakula

While GCC Chairman Ratu Viliame Seruvakula acknowledged public criticism regarding the council’s relevance, he reassured that groundwork is nearing completion and the real work will begin soon.

Since its re-establishment in 2023, Ratu Viliame said they have been laying the foundation and focusing on the core aspects of their intended work.

He expressed confidence that by this time next year, the council will be fully established and making progress.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s a lot of work to be done. Right now, we’re establishing the base from which we can launch. I assure you, once we get this in order-give us until around this time next year-we’ll be well established, gaining traction, and people will hear us. People will listen, and they will have to listen to what the GCC says.”

Ratu Viliame emphasized that while people have every right to express their opinions, the GCC Secretariat is committed to carrying out the necessary work.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.