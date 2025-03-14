Ghee prices set to drop

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced a 15 percent reduction in the ex-factory wholesale prices of Ghee products.

According to the Commission, this will reduce cost-of-living pressures for Fijian households.

FCCC Acting CEO Pranil Singh stated that retailers and wholesalers are required to adjust their prices to reflect the new ex-factory rates.

He stated that businesses must pass on the price reductions to consumers and warned that those who do not comply will face strict action.

As a result of the price change, the retail cost of a 750ml bottle of Ghee, which previously ranged from $27 to $31, is expected to decrease.

FCCC will be actively monitoring the market to ensure fair pricing and has encouraged consumers to report any unfair pricing practices.

