Germany backs Fiji’s social programs

German Ambassador to Fiji Dr. Andreas Prothmann (left), Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran

Germany will continue to support Fiji in programs promoting social development and equality.

This commitment was reaffirmed during a courtesy visit by German Ambassador to Fiji Dr. Andreas Prothmann to the Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran, yesterday.

Both emphasised the importance of building partnerships to support initiatives that improve the well-being of women, children, and vulnerable groups in Fiji.

The discussions focused on potential areas of collaboration between the German government and the Ministry.

During the meeting, Dr. Prothmann also congratulated Minister Kiran on her recent appointment.