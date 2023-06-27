Geological Mapping Workshop to assist government

The Geological Mapping Workshop will greatly assist the government in reviewing and updating Fiji’s maps and information that were published between the late 1950s and the 1980s.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo.

Vosarogo opened the workshop between the Mineral Resources Department Geological Survey team and the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Cooperative Geologic Mapping Program in Suva yesterday.

He adds that the project has been long overdue.

“A much-needed breath of fresh air that our geological survey division needs in order to deliver mapping services that are on par with international best practices.”

Vosarogo thanked the U.S. government for its unwavering support of Fiji and her people through this program.

He adds that the Coalition Government has been steadfast, knowing that Fiji has an ally in the United States of America, and the U.S. has an ally in Fiji.

The four-day workshop started yesterday in Nasese and will end on Thursday.