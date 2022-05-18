Gender study to shape interventions

A Gender Assessment Survey is in the pipeline for Fiji.

Director Poverty Monitoring, Amelia Nairoba, revealed this while speaking at the International Day for Women in Maritime.

Nairoba says the survey by the Ministry of Women will be the first for Fiji, and a stock take of the status of women at all levels of the economy.

“We looking at the social service sector, looking at the infrastructure sector and also the general admin, we will provide that in due course.”

She adds the result will help shape interventions needed at various levels to support women.