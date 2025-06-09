Gender-based violence is a national crisis, not a private matter: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has again called gender-based violence a national crisis, saying Fiji cannot ignore the reality that almost two in three women who have been in a relationship have experienced physical or sexual violence.

Speaking on the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, Rabuka says the issue affects women and girls of all ages, with alarming data showing one in six women were sexually abused as children and that most perpetrators were trusted family members or friends.

Rabuka says violence against women and girls is not just a human rights violation but a major economic burden, costing millions in lost productivity, health treatment and long-term social impacts.

He says a violence-free Fiji is essential to national development and stability.

The Prime Minister reaffirms Government’s commitment to the Fiji National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls, describing it as a whole-of-government, evidence-based strategy to prevent violence before it starts.

Fiji is only the second country in the world to implement such a plan.

He highlighted work underway with the Police, RFMF, Provincial Councils, schools, health services and the media to strengthen prevention, improve responses, and hold perpetrators accountable.

This includes reinforcing the “No Drop” policy, training frontline officers, reforming harmful practices, and addressing growing concerns around online harassment and cyber-abuse.

Rabuka thanked civil society and faith-based organisations for their long-standing leadership and urged all Fijians, including men, sporting bodies and traditional leaders, to be active partners in ending violence.

