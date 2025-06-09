GCC urges public patience as RFMF seeks redemption

[File Photo]

The Great Council of Chiefs chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai is doing all he can to restore and repair the image of the military institution.

Ratu Viliame says the GCC supports the RFMF’s Reconciliation and Restoration Programme and believes the commander’s plan is progressing well.

However, Ratu Viliame says he shares similar sentiments to politician and businessman Mick Beddoes, that the RFMF must also acknowledge the feelings of those who believe they were wronged by the military during past upheavals.

He adds that current members of the RFMF were not privy to decisions made at the command level and that the majority were either not born or were not part of the three major coups.

“Most members of the RFMF were not born in 1987, and I would say around 40 percent of current members were not even born in 2000,”

He is encouraging the public to be patient with the effort of the RFMF and reassured that positive change is ahead.

