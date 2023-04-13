GCC review team appointed

[File Photo]

The government has appointed the Great Council of Chiefs Review Team after a rigorous recruitment process.

The team will be led by Dr Jone Baledrokadroka, and other members include Ratu Timothy Tavanavanua, Dr Eci Nabalarua, Graham Leung, Malakai Naiyaga, Mereani Rokotuibau, and Dr Apisalome Movono.

In a press statement, it says that according to its terms of reference, the team is expected to commence work immediately.

It will undertake national and provincial consultations as part of its work.

All ethnic groups will be consulted to gain a better understanding of the views, values, interests, and concerns of Fijians on the revamped GCC and its role in modern-day Fiji.

The team’s work is expected to take four months.

It will present its report to the Minister for iTaukei Affairs for consideration by the iTaukei Affairs Board and Cabinet.