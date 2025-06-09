GCC demand better resources for police

Escalating crime and drug trafficking have prompted the Great Council of Chiefs to call for tougher action and stronger policing.

Council Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula said chiefs were deeply disturbed by a presentation from the Police Commissioner outlining crime statistics involving iTaukei communities.

The Council is now urging harsher penalties for drug smugglers.

“Now, there are concerns about how lenient some of our laws are, and probably why drug smugglers are being brave to bring these hard drugs into the country. There’s also talk about looking into other harsher penalties, especially for those bringing in hard drugs. I think there’s been calls for that recently.”

Ratu Viliame believes that those bringing hard drugs into the country should face longer prison terms.

Chiefs also raised concern over limited resources within the Police Force. They were shown footage from recent raids which highlighted equipment shortages.

A resolution will be put forward to press Government to better resource the Police Force. The Council will also seek donor support if needed.

Ratu Viliame admitted that police cannot fight crime alone.

He adds that communities must take responsibility and work alongside law enforcement to curb the growing threat.

