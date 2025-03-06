GCC Chair puts children first in community visits

file photo

Great Council of Chiefs Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula is putting children as the center of focus during his visits around rural communities.

Ratu Viliame, while on Kadavu Island, urges parents of their critical role and responsibility to their children.

The GCC Chair told them the importance of prioritizing their education.

Article continues after advertisement

He discusses with adults on the island the significance for their children’s future and how parents roles help shape it.

He also stresses the importance of preserving culture and tradition for their children, as many communities have become more assimilated to one another.

Ratu Viliame will be in the Northern Division later this week.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.