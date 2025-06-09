Gavoka kicks off Lau tourism push with Moala visit

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka has begun a tourism scoping mission across the Lau Group, starting with field visits on Moala Island.

The visit marks a key step in government efforts to develop sustainable, community-based tourism opportunities in Lau.

Led by the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the high-level delegation includes representatives from the United Nations, iTaukei Trust Fund Board, International Organization for Migration, Republic of Fiji Navy, iTaukei Affairs Board, Public Works Department, Conservation International and the Ministry of Information.

On the first day, the delegation paid a courtesy call to Naroi Village before inspecting the Moala Airstrip to assess access, connectivity and possible upgrades to support future tourism operations.

Consultations were also held in Keteira and Cokova villages, including a site visit to the internationally recognised Cokova game-fishing reef, which has been identified as a high-value tourism asset.

The Lau Tourism Scoping Mission aims to identify tourism development opportunities, assess critical infrastructure and ensure alignment with Fiji’s land and marine governance frameworks through a whole-of-society approach.

Following Moala, the team will visit Fulaga, Lakeba, Cicia and Vanuabalavu before returning to Suva on Sunday.

