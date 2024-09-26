Gavoka echoes PM’s sentiments

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka states that while the truth and reconciliation process has gained momentum, there are many roadblocks along the way.

While speaking at the Fiji Tourism Convention, Gavoka stresses candid and frank truth-telling is a journey that Fiji must take, if we are to right the wrongs of the past and acknowledge the rights and aspirations of all who call Fiji home.

Gavoka says that only through this process can Fiji continue to become a safer and more harmonious place for all.

He also echoes the sentiments of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, where he assured all communities that need not worry about their safety.

Gavoka adds that true democracy is back in the country, and the citizens of Fiji are free, happy and safe.