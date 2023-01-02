Gavoka assures Fijians

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka says has assured Fijians that the coalition government will cater to their needs in the New Year.

In his New Year’s message to the people, Gavoka says Fiji has stepped into the New Year with a new government which is led by some caring people.

Gavoka emphasized on the important of freedom.

“We will bring back the way of life you are accustomed to. No one should be apprehensive about the way that you behave in a democracy. You are a free person, you are born free.”

Gavoka echoed the sentiments of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, that the government will be the people’s government.