Gavoka assesses Yasawa projects for eco-friendly growth

[ Source: Fiji Government ]

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka has concluded a comprehensive tour of the Yasawa Islands where he assess the Government’s integrated approach to sustainable tourism development.

His tour was to ensure that all initiatives align with both the Fiji National Sustainable Tourism Framework and the Government’s National Development Plan.

The visit highlighted key aviation infrastructure projects which favours an ATR72-capable aerodrome development near Teci Village.

This strategic project is being carefully evaluated through the dual lens of economic development and environmental sustainability and would boost the economic activity of the furthermost points of the Yasawas.

The tour included visits to Blue Lagoon Resort, Turtle Island Resort, Barefoot Manta and Barefoot Kuata Resort’s.

Gavoka says the marine conservation program at Barefoot Manta is truly breathtaking.

He says the Ministry is concurrently exploring a new certification program for homestay operators that will operationalize the standards set forth in the National Sustainable Tourism Framework, creating measurable benchmarks for cultural preservation and eco-friendly operations at the community level.

