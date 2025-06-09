G-11 hails court’s constitutional opinion

Legal representative for the Group of 11, Tevita Vakalalabure

The legal representative for the Group of 11, Tevita Vakalalabure, has welcomed the Supreme Court’s opinion on the 2013 Constitution.

Vakalabure, who represented Ioane Naivalurua and ten other independent members of parliament, highlighted that the opinion provides much-needed clarity on the stability and legality of the legislation.

“The Supreme Court has now confirmed what we have long sought: stability and legality.”

He explained that the G11 had previously made it clear that any recognition of the 2013 Constitution by the Court should uphold the established rule in Fiji’s constitutional history that any amendments require a two-thirds majority.

This was reflected in the court’s judgment, which dismissed the earlier requirement of a 75 percent threshold as inappropriate.

“This makes it very appropriate that the power now rests with the people.”

He adds that it is now up to the appropriate branch of government to decide what steps to take.

He says the Group of 11 had consistently pushed for constitutional stability and legal certainty, and Vakalalabure is confident that the Court’s opinion delivers on both fronts.

“With that clarity, it’s now back to Parliament to decide how to proceed with the opinion provided.”

He further emphasized that this ruling provides the government with a fresh mandate to take the Constitution, along with any proposed amendments, back to the people for consultation and approval, a step he believes was lacking when the Constitution was first introduced.

