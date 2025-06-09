News

FWRM raises concern over draft national Referendum Bill

Sainimili Magimagi Multimedia Journalist

January 19, 2026 4:57 pm

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movements says sections 22 and 23 of the draft National Referendum Bill 2025 effectively make it a criminal offense to persuade voters or use referendum-related materials.

Shayal Nand, team leader for the Gender and Transitional Justice Program at FWRM, told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights that the penalties, including up to one year in prison, could stifle public discussion and grassroots organizing.

The FWRM warns these provisions disproportionately affect women, youth, and marginalized communities who rely on community-based engagement to participate in civic life. Nand says the proposed bill risks shrinking civic space, limiting freedom of expression, and discouraging lawful participation in referendum debates.

The organization also notes the draft bill is broader than international examples such as Singapore and Australia, where restrictions on campaign materials are limited to polling day or the day before. Nand says the Fiji bill goes further, restricting advocacy long before and after voting.

FWRM calls for immediate redrafting of sections 22 and 23, nationwide consultations, and alignment of the bill with international democratic standards. Nand says citizens must be able to freely discuss and debate referendum matters without fear of criminal sanction.

