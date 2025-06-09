Funding shortfall limits patient support

source : Frank Hilton Organization Fiji /Facebook

The Frank Hilton Organization has identified a gap between its caseload and funding.

The organization’s caseload has increased by 14% this year, while government funding has only risen by five percent to $1.1 million.

This disparity has forced the organization to drop some cases, according to Chief Executive Sureni Perera.

Perera says an increase in capacity should be met with an increase in funding, with 60% of this funding going to outpatient early intervention services.

The organization is currently assisting 600 patients across Fiji, the majority of whom live in remote areas without access to central services.

“It’s again the lack of capacity. So the lack of trained professionals to provide support services. Also the fact that we are centralised. We try to provide support to children who reach out to us from rural, remote areas.”

Perera says they are also carrying out fundraising to assist with their funding.

Minister for Health, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, says the Ministry is working closely with NGOs by providing them with grants to assist with some of their operations and deliver the best possible services.

