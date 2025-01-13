FTU backs teacher selection interviews

Muniappa Goundar

The Ministry of Education’s decision to reintroduce interviews for Year 13 students wishing to enroll in teacher training institutions has been welcomed by the Fiji Teachers Union.

General Secretary Muniappa Goundar, says this is important in ensuring Fiji has good quality educators.

Reflecting on his own experience in the late 1980s, Goundar recalled that interviews were a key part of the selection process for teacher training programs.

“Well, in regards, you know, our time, when we went to Lautoka teacher scholars then, right, in the late 80s, we were interviewed before we were, you know, chosen in, especially for primary. Because there you have to actually come to understand what type of a, you know, graduate, the student you are going to be enrolling in at the colleges.”

Goundar stresses that selecting capable candidates through interviews ensures quality teachers who will contribute to better educational outcomes.

The interviews will be done in collaboration with Teacher Training Institutions, Fiji Teacher’s Registration Authority, and others relevant stakeholders.