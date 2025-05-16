FTE sets strong pace for visitor target

[Source: Supplied]

The 2025 Fiji Tourism Exchange has strongly positioned Tourism Fiji to reach its national target of 1.2 million visitors.

FTE 2025 facilitated significant interactions between 150 international buyers and 200 Fijian tourism operators, a vital step towards fostering inclusive economic growth, rural development, and job opportunities throughout the islands.

The FTE has again highlighted Fiji’s leadership in sustainable tourism, directly supporting the strategic goals of the Fiji National Sustainable Tourism Framework and the broader National Development Plan.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka states that FTE and Tourism Super Week demonstrate the successful implementation of government policy, notably through the innovative Consumer Media Program.



This program, he says, promotes Fiji’s unique culture and nature globally, and the Loloma Hour initiative, reflecting our dedication to community-focused tourism.



Gavoka affirmed that FTE 2025 underscores the Fijian Government’s consistent focus on sustainable and responsible tourism development.



He added that the results achieved directly support national priorities: expanding air connectivity, encouraging MSME involvement, and ensuring tourism benefits are fairly distributed to enhance local resilience.

