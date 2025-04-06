FTA pledges $10k annually to FNU Foundation

Fiji Teachers Association General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga

The Fiji Teachers Association has committed to easing educational access for underprivileged students.

FTA has by pledging $10,000 annually to the Fiji National University Foundation, an initiative launched last week to bridge the education equality gap.

General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga stated that this initiative was long overdue and, as education advocates, they welcome the university’s effort, particularly its focus on unfortunate, underprivileged, and marginalized individuals who may have missed out on scholarships or sponsorships.

Manumanunitoga is optimistic that their support will provide much-needed assistance to students, especially those from rural maritime areas.

He adds the association plans to explore additional support methods for the foundation in the coming years, potentially increasing their pledge or contributing through student project sponsorships, food assistance, or the Velomani Closet for families facing hardship.

Student Association Vice President Ratu Jemesa Nabunobuno also welcomed the initiative, highlighting that it addresses the often unseen struggles students face, including delays in fee payments that limit their access to university resources.

The FNU Foundation encompasses four initiatives: scholarships for students whose parents’ combined annual income is less than $30,000; the Veilomani Pantry, providing breakfast for students traveling from far distances; the Veilomani Closet, offering clothing for students lacking proper attire; and the coffee forward initiative, providing coffee, snacks, and meals on campus.



