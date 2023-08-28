FTA and Foundation push for language inclusion

The First Nations Fiji Resource Foundation and the Fijian Teachers Association are poised to make a proposal for the inclusion of the iTaukei language to be taught in schools.

The Education Ministry is planning to have a summit next month and this is when this move will be highlighted.

Chair of the Foundation Dr Akanisi Kedrayate asserts that embracing tradition and culture holds the potential to address the escalating issues of bullying and substance abuse within schools.

Article continues after advertisement

“We find that many of our children do not know their iTaukei language, so we have to. We are all Fijians; it’s in our constitution, so we have to learn the language.”

Under the banner of the First Nation Fiji Resource Foundation, efforts are underway to empower resource owners by fostering a deeper understanding of their heritage and identity.