FSC not to blame, says Minister

Traffic congestion near the Damodar Complex in Labasa is not caused by the Fiji Sugar Corporation’s tramline but rather by ongoing road construction.

This, according to Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh.

Singh clarified that FSC is not responsible for the construction work, stating that delays stem from contractor operations.

He also states that restricted access to the complex has further contributed to traffic buildup, calling for urgent measures to address the issue.

“The timeline has been there always. When the development started, they should have taken into consideration the problem they could face. So from our point of view, FSC has never obstructed, and we will not basically deny them the access.”

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says that increased investment in Vanua Levu is driving more infrastructure projects, leading to frequent roadworks across the region.

“We recognize that Vanua Levu’s economy is growing, the hype of economic activity, and there are a number of investors who are looking at commercial agriculture projects. So all this is a holistic, integrated approach to enhancing the economy of Vanua Levu.”

Meanwhile, FBC News has reached out to Damodar for comments and is awaiting a response.

In the meantime, police presence and traffic controls during peak hours have been helping to manage congestion in Labasa town as construction progresses.