Frontliners sacrifices recognised by PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has expressed his gratitude for the efforts by front liners in the Western Division in the fight against COVID-19.

Bainimarama visited some of the Emergency Operation Centers in the West today.

During the visit he stated that he is humbled to stand before Fijians who have held COVID-19 at bay.

Article continues after advertisement

2

[Source: Fijian Government]

Bainimarama received a briefing on COVID operations in their respective divisions from SDMO Sigatoka and SDMO Nadi.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit EOC centres in Lautoka, Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki this week.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>