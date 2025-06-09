From the village to the Hague: Nomani’s inspiring journey

Final-year law student Jone Nomani[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Final-year law student and team captain Jone Nomani is proving that humble beginnings are no barrier to global opportunities.

Nomani is currently representing the University of the South Pacific as part of its Hague Debate Team, competing against some of the world’s top-ranked institutions.

“I didn’t even know what the interview was about at first. Then I received an email saying I was part of the USP team. I was surprised, but very grateful for the opportunity.”

He made his debut in the second round against the The Hague University of Applied Sciences, ranked second globally.

“It was nerve-wracking, knowing their ranking. But it was a good challenge for us. It’s all about hard work and teamwork. At the end of the day, you’re representing the entire university.”

The debate topic focused on climate change – an issue close to home for Pacific Island nations.

Originally from the outer islands and the first in his family to attend university, Nomani admits that adapting to life in Suva was challenging.

“There were pressures and expectations, sometimes from others and sometimes from yourself. But you have to keep going.”

He is encouraging young law students to seek support and work together.

“If you are facing challenges, reach out. The only way to move forward is by working together.”

From village life to the international stage, Nomani’s journey reflects determination, resilience and belief in the power of education.

