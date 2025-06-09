From children’s home to lawyer: Sharma fulfils her dream

[Photo Credit: DP]

A young woman who grew up in a children’s home has fulfilled a dream sparked years ago by a mentor who saw her potential.

Paiyaz Sharma of Nadi was recently admitted to the bar alongside 24 other law graduates from the University of Fiji, marking the end of a long and determined journey.

Sharma says that her inspiration to pursue a legal career came from the director at St. Mina’s Children’s Home, where she was raised.

She recalls him encouraging her to become a lawyer, advice she carried with her into adulthood.

The new lawyer says that the road to achieving her lawyer dream came with its fair share of challenges.

“Yes, I faced a lot of challenges. I used to travel every day from Nadi to Suvar to finish my education. I used to catch 3.30 bus in the morning, reach Suva at 8 o’clock, go to the class by 9am. Return to the Suva bus stop by 4.30pm, go down to Nadi at almost 9 in the eveing. Sleep for a few hours, wake up at 2 o’clock and coming back to Suva for my classes.”

Sharma adds that there is no substitute for hard work. She says everyone is working hard, so her advice to others is to leave no stone unturned and to pursue every goal they set.

The Nadi native states that the children’s home inspired her chase dreams with vigor.

Sharma says that when she was in the children’s home, the home supported her through her primary and secondary education, giving her the foundation she needed to continue her studies.

Husband Ronal Singh commended his wife’s efforts juggling her studies and family life.

“It all her hard work that she has achieved today. She travelled a lot for her studies.”

Sharma is still considering her future career path, but for now she celebrates a milestone that began with a simple encouragement — and has ended with her standing proudly as one of Fiji’s newest lawyers.

