From 5,000 to 60,000 accounts in 20 years

The Unit Trust of Fiji has seen an increase in the number of customers and investors who have opted to invest with the company over the years.

This has been highlighted by Chief Executive Vilash Chand, considering the interest in investments not only from the region but from locals as well.

He says currently there are about 60,000 accounts active with the Fiji Unit Trust of Fiji, compared to the 5,000 accounts in the first 20 years.

“Out of the 60,000, about 30,00 are minor accounts, which we have been managing on behalf of the TLTB, so all the minor accounts are with the Unit Trust of Fiji.”

Chand says there are a lot of investments the company is looking to tap into going forward, including properties and some private equity investments.