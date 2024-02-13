Friendly North schools back on their feet

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Ninety-eight percent of schools in the Northern Division resumed normal operations from today.

Following heavy flooding yesterday, the National Disaster Management had advised that schools remain close in the Northern Division.

All schools, except for Shri Guru Nanak Primary inclusive of its ECE center & Shri Guru Nanak Secondary Schools reopened today.

The Divisional Education Office has confirmed that schools are free of debris or hazards that could place risks on the health and safety of the students.



Education Minister, Viliame Gavoka says the attendance at school today is quite positive.

Gavoka says the children were eager to go back to school despite the heavy downpour that was experienced in the Northern Division.

Gavoka has thanked the National Fire Authority in Labasa, and the parents of Shri Guru Nanak Primary and Secondary Schools, who assisted the teachers and school management to clean and disinfect the school blocks today.

The schools is ready to receive its students from tomorrow.