The Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises & Development (FRIEND) will always be ready to help.

Speaking during their 21st Anniversary in Tuvu, Lautoka CEO Sainiana Rokovucago reaffirms their unwavering commitment to helping communities in need.

Rokovucago says from its humble beginnings, FRIEND has evolved into a prominent non-governmental organization (NGO), standing at the forefront of outreach programs, training initiatives, and disaster relief efforts across Fiji.

She says their journey has been marked by both successes and challenges, but each experience has served as a building block in our mission to make a positive impact.

“Many people have journeyed with us to bring us here. Our communities have opened their doors to allow us to work with them to develop interventions and to deal with challenges identified and to take the lessons learned to build who we are today.”

The organization’s outreach programs have provided essential services, education, and empowerment to countless individuals, particularly those in remote areas.

Rokovucago stresses that FRIEND’s journey doesn’t end with this milestone but instead, it serves as a launchpad for the organization’s future endeavors.

She adds that as FRIEND looks forward to the future, it remains committed to its core mission of fostering sustainable development and improving the lives of those in need.