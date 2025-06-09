Free press key to Fiji’s security, says UK Counsellor

[File Photo]

A free and trusted media is not just important for politics, it is essential for Fiji’s national security as the country and wider Pacific confront growing threats from transnational and organised crime.

This was highlighted by British High Commission to Fiji Counsellor, Josh Kemp while speaking at the launch of the BBC Media Action Audience Research Report yesterday.

Kemp says strong news reporting continues to expose organised crime networks and their corrosive impact on society, including in Fiji, adding that this underscores why independent journalism is vital for public safety and stability.

Kemp highlighted that the BBC has upheld these principles for more than a century, from its earliest radio broadcasts to the global reach of the BBC World Service, which has served Pacific audiences for decades.h



British High Commission to Fiji Counsellor, Josh Kemp

He says BBC Media Action builds on this legacy by partnering with the Fiji Media Association and local leaders to strengthen media and communication in challenging environments.

He thanked local journalists and trainers who have worked with BBC Media Action over the past year, saying the organisation has become a truly global institution shaped by diverse voices, not just those who look and sound like me.

Kemp says information shapes societies, and when it is accurate, inclusive and trusted, it empowers people and strengthens democracy.

However, when distorted, it divides and destabilises.

