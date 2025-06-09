FRCS warns against illegal importation of vape products

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) has issued a warning to the public following the detection of vape products being imported into the country without the required permits.

FRCS says investigations are currently underway into several cases involving the illegal importation of vape products. The warning comes amid a noticeable increase in online advertisements promoting the sale of vaping products across various platforms.

According to FRCS, the importation of vape products for commercial purposes requires an official permit issued by the Health Ministry. Any vape products brought into the country without the necessary approvals are subject to confiscation.

In a recent case, FRCS intercepted a shipment of vape products that had been imported without a valid permit and was also falsely declared, with the quantity listed differing from the actual amount imported. FRCS said such actions constitute serious offences under Customs and regulatory laws.

The FRCS says any attempt to smuggle vape products or provide false or misleading information will result in forfeiture of the goods and may lead to further regulatory action.

FRCS has urged individuals and businesses intending to import vape products to consult with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to ensure they meet all importation and regulatory requirements before shipping goods into the country.

The authority reiterated its commitment to enforcing compliance and protecting public health and safety through strict border controls.

