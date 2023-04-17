FRCS to recruit 100 Fijians, former staff prioritised

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service CEO Mark Dixon

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is recruiting 100 Fijians.

CEO Mark Dixon says initial priority is given to current employees and former FRCS employees.

Dixon says the organization reduced its workforce from 870 pre-COVID to 570 during and post-COVID.

Article continues after advertisement

This recruitment drive will bring the total number of employees to 670.

Dixon adds that they’re in need of data analysts and that they will also be investing in new skills.