FRCS surpasses November revenue target

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has collected a net revenue of $190 million for November, exceeding the month’s forecast by $7.9m or 4.3 percent.

Chief Executive, Mark Dixon says this represents a higher collection of $79m, in comparison to the revenue collections of November 2021.

He says four months into the current fiscal year, FRCS has recorded a total collection of $767.2m with a positive variance of $22.1 million over the cumulative forecast.

Dixon says they have recorded an impressive growth of $330.3 million or 76 percent.

The FRCS CEO attributed the considerable increase in revenue to the impressive rebound of the economy, with all key sectors showing a resurgence.

He says the remarkable increase in revenue collection against last year by 76 percent as well as against their forecast, exhibits the consistent recovery and economic growth across all key sectors of the economy.

He adds that the favourable collection is linked to a strong recovery across the major tax streams, including the Value Added Tax, Income Tax and Customs Taxes.

The Pay as You Earn Tax recorded an increase of $3.4m indicating improvement in the labour market, both in the formal and informal sectors, Corporate Income Tax surged by $11.3m compared to November 2021 showing growth in business confidence and improvement in the investment environment.

The domestic VAT recorded a growth of $26.1m, stemming from increased disposable incomes, inward remittances, and higher tourism-related spending and increase in trade volume attributed to the $22.7m increase in Import VAT collections.

Dixon says the Departure tax collections have been very symmetrical to tourist arrivals and four months into the 2022-2023 fiscal year, they have collected $19.8m, while collection for the same period last year stood at $0.3m.

FRCS envisages that the revenue projections for future months will continue in a similar trajectory.