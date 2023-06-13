FRCS seeks second batch of recruits

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Office

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is embarking on its second round of recruitment to fill the additional 105 staff positions, as previously announced by CEO Mark Dixon in March 2023.

A statement released yesterday stated that FRCS is currently processing applications received for positions advertised in the initial batch of recruitment.

FRCS highlights that advertisement for the second batch has been released on FRCS social media platforms and their official website.

The new round of recruitment comprises 23 roles, encompassing a total of 34 positions from various divisions within FRCS, including Taxation, Customs, Intelligence, Compliance and Investigations, Corporate Services, and People Capability and Culture.

Similarly to the first batch, the vacancies advertised in the second phase are restricted to internal staff and former employees who left FRCS in 2020 and 2021 due to redundancy or non-renewal of contracts.

However, if these positions remain unfilled, FRCS will consider external recruitment for these roles.

FRCS is actively encouraging former staff members who experienced redundancy or contract non-renewal to apply for the positions currently advertised. Interested applicants have until the 30th of June 2023 to submit their applications.

For further information or assistance, applicants can reach out to the PCC Team or visit FRCS’s website using the following link: https://www.frcs.org.fj/work-with-us/fit-for-purpose-batch-2.