FRCS launches Taxpayer online service

[Source: Fiji Revenue and Customs Service]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service proudly announced the completion of the Taxpayer Online Service, a highly anticipated digital online system.

The online service is expected to revolutionize the way taxpayers interact with the revenue and customs services, as well as provide a platform to improve the ease of doing business in the country.

FRCS Chief Executive Mark Dixon says the online service was one of the most complex and largest digitization projects ever undertaken, demonstrating Fiji’s commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology to streamline its revenue and customs processes.

“Our entire approach is to make it easy for people to be compliant. It’s very important, however, that people take tax compliance seriously. Our data now enables us to track those that are not compliant. But I want to remind every single person in Fiji that it’s a public duty and responsibility to pay your fair and equitable of tax.”

Project head Emily Yalimaiwai highlighted the challenges of delivering a transformational change project of such magnitude and complexity.

“now that we have all our key processes within the tax administration service that’s available on the portal, it becomes a digital one stop shop so you can access multiple services, request for information, and you’ll be able to get that without having to physically visit our office.”

Dixon says with its user-friendly interface and improved efficiency, the tax payer online service is expected to pave the way for a more seamless and convenient taxpaying experience in Fiji.