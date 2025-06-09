FRCS appoints Emily King as new Board Director

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) has appointed Emily King to its Board of Directors for a three-year term, effective from 30th September 2025.

FRCS Chief Executive Officer Udit Singh says King brings a wealth of expertise that will strengthen the Board’s governance and help drive the organisation’s goals in revenue collection, border protection, and trade facilitation.

King is a corporate lawyer with more than 15 years of experience in the financial services sector and leading law firms in Fiji. She currently serves as General Counsel at the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF), specialising in mergers, acquisitions, and finance.

She has also served as Chairperson of the Insurance Association of Fiji (2023) and was a Council Member of the Fiji Law Society for three consecutive terms from 2016 to 2021.

King has extensive experience in governance, risk management, compliance, and anti-money laundering, and recently completed a Juris Doctor bridging course at the University of Melbourne.

In accepting the appointment, King said she is honoured and grateful for the opportunity and is committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and service excellence.

She says she looks forward to working with the Board and management to support FRCS’s mission to strengthen national revenue systems and serve the people of Fiji.

