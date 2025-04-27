Fraudulent traders fined

[File Photo]

Traders who engaged in fraud and unethical conduct are being held accountable, as the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission secured $27,800 in penalties and compensation.

A major case involved a trader who charged fees to secure Australian work visas but failed to deliver the promised service.

The court fined the trader $7,000 and ordered $15,800 in compensation to affected consumers.

FCCC said the case outlines the risks of falling for false employment offers.

In another case, a trader was fined $2,000 by the Nasinu Magistrates’ Court for selling breakfast crackers above the set price.

FCCC said price regulations are there to protect consumers and must be followed.

Separately, a trader who accepted a $3,000 deposit for a Toyota Alphard but failed to deliver the vehicle was fined $1,000 by the Nausori Magistrates’ Court and ordered to pay $2,000 back to the customer.

FCCC stressed the need for businesses to honor their sales agreements.

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta welcomed the court decisions.

She said consumers must stay alert when deals seem too good to be true and added that promises around overseas jobs and inflated prices should be treated with care.

Jiuta also warned traders that the FCCC will continue to act tough on those who breach consumer rights, stressing that fair treatment of buyers is not optional but required by law.

The Commission said it was focused on protecting the public and ensuring that all businesses operate within the rules.

