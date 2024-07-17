France reaffirms support to Fiji

French Ambassador to Fiji, François-Xavier Léger [Source: Ambassade de France aux Fidji - France in Fiji/ Facebook]

The Government of France through the French Embassy in Fiji has reaffirmed their commitment to address various issues in several areas of interest.

French Ambassador to Fiji, François-Xavier Léger says France and Fiji will strengthen their collaboration to achieve their common objectives.

“The fight against illegal fishing, to strengthen the capacity of Fiji to have control on the EEZ and national waters. Another one is HADR, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief in case of natural disaster. And another one is also how we can share some information about some issues of common interest like drug trafficking.”

Léger says the two countries share commitments to both local and international matters, including the fight against climate change.

Earlier, the French Ambassador to Fiji had acknowledged the significant growth of the bilateral relationship between France and Fiji over the years.