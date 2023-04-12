[Source: Hawai'i Public Radio]

Cabinet has endorsed the development of a legislative framework to protect traditional knowledge and cultural expression.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says comprehensive consultations for this project will be led by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs in partnership with the Office of the Attorney General.

He says traditional knowledge and traditional cultural expression have far-reaching implications for owners of traditional intellectual property.

According to Rabuka, the legal framework to protect traditional knowledge and cultural expression is intended to prevent the abuse and exploitation of cultural heritage.