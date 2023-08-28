Framework to drive civil service reform

Ministry of Civil Service Permanent Secretary Parmesh Chand.

Ministry of Civil Service Permanent Secretary Parmesh Chand has announced plans for collaboration with the Ministry of Finance to establish a comprehensive framework.

The move comes in response to inquiries about the ministry’s proposed civil service reform.

Chand has emphasized the necessity of coordinating with civil servant unions and acknowledged the need for more in-depth engagement.

He highlights efforts to counter the outflow of civil servants abroad by initiating recruitment and training drives to fill vacancies.

The PS has expressed optimism that these measures will lead to stability across ministries and departments within the year.